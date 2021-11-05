Nine young persons on Nevis receive awards at Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2021) — Nine young persons on Nevis, three more than in 2020, were honoured at the Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony on November 04, 2021. The event, hosted by the Department of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was held virtually at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) with the theme “Champions of Youth Work.”

Mervil Jahnel Nisbett was presented an award for Patriotism; Brendon Claxton for Education and Lifelong Learning; Diandra Archibald for Volunteerism; Maliqua Kamau for Volunteerism; Yahsulazie Flanders-Grant for Entrepreneurship; Javani Tyson for Sports Excellence; Jevon Claxton for Information Technology; Shakir Stapleton for Youth Development; and Davien Griffin for Youth in the Arts.

Mr. Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development, lauded the awardees, describing them as champions.

“Youth Workers Week is being celebrated this week under the theme “Champions of youth work.” This theme has been borrowed by the Youth Department for this ceremony. I therefore wish to think of our youth awardees as champions in these different areas in which they will be awarded.

“I see you as champions of good character, champions in your chosen careers, champions for positive change, and champions within your communities…I extend congratulations to you awardees, on the work that you’ve done and the excellent work that you continue to do. May your work bring enduring benefits to your communities,” he said.

The permanent secretary noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports endorsed the event and he commended the efforts of the Department of Youth.

“At this time, I also wish to commend the Director of Youth, the staff, the interviewers, the sponsors and all who have made this award ceremony a reality. You have been doing outstanding work,” he said.

Meantime, Ms. Kerdis Clarke, Director of the Department of Youth congratulated the awardees.

“Nine deserving, hardworking, dedicated and selfless champions will be awarded for their sterling contributions to nation building…

“I wish to express heartfelt congratulations to each of you! We salute all of you for your remarkable contributions over the years. We adore you. We appreciate you,” she said.

Ms. Clarke thanked the Ministry of Social Development for continually supporting the undertakings of the department. She also expressed her profound gratitude to the sponsors of the awards ceremony for exercising their corporate responsibility by giving back to the community even during this challenging and financially strapped period.

The director also expressed gratitude to her staff for a job well done.

“It would be remiss of me to leave this podium without singling out the staff of the Department of Youth. The sacrifices, dedication, drive and passion for youth work have propelled this department to soar to higher heights.

“Thank you, Miss Lanisa Burke, for your immeasurable service to the Department of Youth. We have full confidence that you will continue to brighten the corner wherever you may be. Thank you, Ms. Cordiesere Walters, Mr. Leandre Dyer and Ms. Kesharna Stapleton. You are appreciated,” she said.

Also present at the ceremony were Hon. Spencer Brand; and Ms. Michelle Liburd, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development.