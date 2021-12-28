NTA announces plans to host “Nothing Like a Nevisian Holiday” again in December 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (DECEMBER 28, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) made known its intentions to host its “Nothing Like a Nevisian Holiday” event again in December 2022. The announcement came on the heels of the inaugural event which was held at The Hermitage Inn on December 18, 2021.

Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer at the NTA said the worldwide support shown for the event was gratifying.

“The holiday season is such a special time for everyone to get together and celebrate life, and we wanted to gift Nevisians and travellers with the opportunity to celebrate together, safely, this year. This is when the event ‘Nothing Like a Nevisian Holiday’ was born.

“We were elated to see the amount of support we received from people of all backgrounds and cultures from across the globe, and we look forward to an even better celebration in 2022,” she said.

The NTA noted that there were more than 2,000 online viewers via Facebook Livestream from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, in addition to those who attended in person.

Locals and travellers gathered to celebrate the return of the holiday season Nevisian-style, after two tumultuous years of canceled holiday activities. The festive event featured traditional delights from local vendors, electrifying musical performances, and storytelling sessions.

The “Nothing Like a Nevisian Holiday” Christmas event shared a piece of Nevisian culture with the world through special performances by the Honey Bees String Band, the Coelis Choir, and other local performers, as well as participation from local vendors, and storytelling sessions that highlighted Nevis’ rich holiday culture.

Special appearances included moko jumbies, also known as stilts walkers, and the cakewalk dancers – a traditional dance with its roots in the mid-19th century.

The NTA described “Nothing Like a Nevisian Holiday” as the cherry on top of a successful year for Nevis, having been recognized internationally by National Geographic, The Telegraph, Travel + Leisure, and Conde Nast Traveler as a hidden gem nestled in the Caribbean.

In addition, the Nevisian Tourism Authority recently lifted the quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated international travellers who show proof of a negative RT-PCR test, increasing the desire for travellers to escape to the island.

For more information on Nevis, visit https://nevisisland.com/ or follow @NevisNaturally on Facebook and YouTube.