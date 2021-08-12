NTA erects permanent #NevisNice fixture at Pinney’s

CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2021) – The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) says a new fixture erected on Nevis outside the Artisan Village at Pinney’s has the whole island talking, after visitors and locals woke up to a brand-new #NevisNice sign in the early hours of Monday August, 02, 2021.

The new sign was designed by local artist Vaughn Anslyn as part of a collaboration between the NTA and Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The NTA says the sign was created with visitors in mind and the permanent fixture came as a surprise to everyone.

The bold and bright sign, spelling #nevisnice, provides persons with the opportunity to take a unique snapshot – capturing their special time in Nevis.

“Both locals and tourists are already engaging with the sign and many are seen snapping selfies and group pictures with the eye-catching installation,” the authority stated in a press release dated August 11, 2021.

Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA explained the rationale behind the sign.

“We are ecstatic to see the #NevisNice sign on display after months of planning. Vaughn Anslyn has designed a brilliant piece of artwork and I’m sure this will become a must-see icon in Nevis that both visitors and locals will enjoy for years to come.

“The sign gives travellers the perfect opportunity to go home with a snapshot from their time on Nevis, as well as providing a sense of pride for all Nevisians. The sign is a symbol for all those that live, work, and visit our beautiful island,” she said.

Located in front of the Nevis Artisan Village, the sign is ready and waiting for all to enjoy. The NTA is encouraging persons to share their photos with the sign on social media, and to use the hashtag #nevisnice.