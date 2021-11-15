NTA expecting 39 calls for 2021/2022 cruise ship season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 15, 2021) — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is expecting 39 calls for the 2021/2022 cruise ship season with a capacity of 11,928 passengers.

Mr. Devon Liburd, Director of Sales and Marketing at the NTA, says the upcoming season’s calls reflect a 40 percent drop pre COVID-19. For the 2019/2020 season there were 65 expected calls with a capacity of 15,025 passengers.

The cruise ship calls included in the 2019/2020 season came from Barefoot – Island Windjammer Cruises which made 12 calls. However, it is not on the list of vessels expected to call on the island this season.

When the last cruise season ended abruptly due to the spread of the COVID-19, Nevis had already recorded 41 calls with a passenger count of 9,183.

Mr. Liburd says the Authority remains cognizant of the fact that most cruise lines are not operating at full capacity this season, and although the total capacity expected is 11,928, “we will see less actual numbers on each call.”

He also noted that the ports on Nevis and the destination are operating under the guidelines set out by the COVID-19 Task Force, therefore all cruise visits will operate in a “bubble” experience until they are advised further.

“This means that passengers can only participate in approved tours and use certified taxi operators,” Mr. Liburd stated.