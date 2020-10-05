NTA launches Nevis Tourism Ambassador Program

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 05, 2020) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) announcing the launch of its Nevis Tourism Ambassador Program.

The Nevis Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the launch of the Nevis Tourism Ambassador Program, a unique partnership with an exclusive group of Travel Advisors, Influencers and Journalists. The six Tourism Ambassadors are: Margie Jordan, Travel Advisor; Wesley Francis, Travel Advisor; Bianca Jade, Influencer; Stefanie Michael, Influencer; Erinne Magee-, Journalist; and Melissa Corbin, Journalist.

The Tourism Ambassadors were selected based on their commitment and support in promoting Nevis to their respective audiences. Together they will highlight different aspects of the Nevis tourism product: Culture, Health and Wellness, Romance, Sports and Culinary adventures.

“We are thrilled that these exceptional individuals who love Nevis have agreed to partner with us and share from their own perspective what makes our island such a special place.

“We appreciate their generous support, which is a powerful endorsement for our destination. We look forward to working closely with each of them for our mutual benefit, as we bring their Nevis stories to audiences across the globe,” said Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Margie Jordan’s company Margie Travels is a thriving boutique luxury travel business in Florida that caters to the needs of an exclusive clientele. She has been featured and mentioned in many online and print publications, including Travel Weekly, the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Forbes, Los Angeles Times, Reuters, and others.

Wesley Francis is a self-proclaimed “city-raised island girl” from the Bronx, New York. She is an ardent Caribbean aficionado and travel planner, specializing in group travel for women who are tired of waiting on others.

Bianca Jade is founder of the Health & Lifestyle brand MizzFit, and travels the USA as a Fitness, Health, Beauty & Travel expert correspondent for local news stations. One of the first fitness bloggers and influencers in the country, she was discovered by Nike’s R&D team which promptly led to her debut on The Today Show in 2009.

Stefanie Michael, AdventureGirl, was named “America’s Tweetheart” by Vanity Fair Magazine for her digital presence on Twitter as well as her ability to engage fans, bringing exposure to the brands with whom she works. She is a sought-after travel and social media expert, with a long list of television, print and online features.

Erinne Magee is a Maine based Travel & Culinary Journalist and author, her work is published by the New York Times, Washington Post, National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, Boston Globe, American Way, Rachael Ray, Business Insider and more.

Melissa Corbin is a Tennessee based travel and culinary journalist, who tells the stories of the folks and places that make their corner of the world so unique. Her national bylines include Food & Wine magazine, Lonely Planet, Matador and EATER, and appears regularly on television daytime shows.

For more information on the Nevis Tourism Ambassadors, and to see their stories, please visit https://nevisisland.com/ambassadors