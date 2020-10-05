NEVLEC advises of power outages October 6th and 8th on Cotton Ground Feeder

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 05, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to advise its customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder of power outages planned for October 06 and 08, 2020, as they continue their upgrade programme.

Tuesday October 06, 2020:

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Cotton Ground Police Station to Nelson Spring, that there will be a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from Cotton Ground Load Break Switch (LBS) to Nelson Spring, to upgrade the feeder.

Thursday 08, October 2020:

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from Jessups to Nelson Spring, that there will be a power outage on Thursday, October 08, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from Lowlands to the Cotton Ground LBS, to update the feeder.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions, and thank the public for their patience and cooperation.