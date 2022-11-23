NTA promotes wellness in Queen City to UK journalists

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 23, 2022) — A team from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) are in the United Kingdom (UK) to continue carrying out their mandate to attract more visitors to “Queen City” Nevis. This time they are promoting wellness in Nevis.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, Mr. Devon Liburd, Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Julie Claxton, Sales Manager, Airline, UK and Europe welcomed some key journalists to enjoy a spa evening.

According to the NTA team, the event was organized to demonstrate the island’s wellness offerings.

“Guests were treated to a sound bar session to mentally transport them to island life, away from the stresses of their day and a dip in an outdoor hot tub to imitate the experience of our Hot Springs.

“Devon Liburd presented the wellness video and new destination video… He shared detail on island activities over the past three years and a look ahead at what’s to come,” they said.

Eight journalists attended the event including Mr. Nigel Tisdall, a Freelance travel writer and Caribbean specialist who writes regularly for The Telegraph; Ms. Marie Clare of the Financial Times, Mail on Sunday, and Sunday Times Travel; Ms. Jeanette Kwakye, Former GB Olympian turned television presenter and blogger, who presents on BBC, Sky Sports, and Channel 5; and Mr. Danielle Tobin, a writer for Luxuria Lifestyle, a luxury magazine, who produces lifestyle and travel content for luxury hotels and destinations.

The team which travelled to the United Kingdom on November 20, 2022, is expected to return to Nevis on November 26, 2022.