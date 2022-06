NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 22, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department (NWD) regarding a shortened work day.

Please be advised that the Nevis Water Department Billing Division will be opened from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Normal working hours will resume on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The department is apologising for any inconvenience the shortened work day may cause our customers.