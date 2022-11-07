NWD commences work for Road Rehabilitation Project; may cause disruption, traffic delays

The Nevis Water Department’s Projects Team preparing trenches for installation of water mains at Cliffdwellers on November 07, 2022, as part of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 07, 2022) — The Projects Team at the Nevis Water Department (NWD) is working in the area of Cliffdwellers to Oualie Beach to install new water mains as part of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project.

A road sign at Oualie on the Island Main Road on November 07, 2022, indicating where the Projects Team of the Nevis Water Department will prepare trenches for the installation of water mains as part of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project
The team which began working in the area on Monday, November 07, 2022, will continue daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

The general public is asked to take note that there will be vehicular traffic delays in the construction areas. There is also the possibility of unscheduled water interruptions during the pipe installation process.

More updates will be provided during the installation period to ensure the public is aware of any additional information.The Nevis Water Department wishes to apologise for any inconveniences this activity may cause.

