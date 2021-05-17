NWD sends reminder for persons on payment plan

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 17, 2021) — The following is a reminder from the Nevis Water Department (NWD) for persons who signed up for the NWD payment plan.

Did you sign up for our payment plan?

We are sending you a reminder to keep your accounts up to date.

Please ensure that payments are made based on the contract signed with us.

If there is any issue(s) preventing you from making payments based on your arrangements; kindly contact our department at 469-5521 ext. 6183 or please visit our department.

It is imperative that you make payments as per the agreement made. Failure to make payments will result in a disruption in your service.

Thank you for your kind cooperation during this time.