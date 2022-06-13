OAS offering online certification scholarship opportunity 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 13, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an Organization of American States (OAS) online certification scholarship opportunity.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is delighted to inform you that the Organization of American States in collaboration with the Government of Chile Scholarship and Training Project is offering a “Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course.”

This certification course will commence online on July 11th, 2022 , and will be instructed in English . The scholarship covers 100 percent of the tuition costs, learning material and the certification exam.

Applicant requirements:

Must be a citizen or permanent resident of a (Caribbean Community) CARICOM member state or the Organization of the American States (OAS)

Currently employed in the tourism and hospitality industry

A strong interest in obtaining employment in the tourism and the hospitality industry; or have a small business in the hospitality industry

Proficient in the English language

Have access to a computer with appropriate video and audio functions.

Interested applicants are required to apply via the online portal:

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1135&Type=4&Lang=Eng on or before June 17th, 2022.

Please note that a copy of your updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) and a copy of a government-issued identification card should be included. They must be combined into one (1) PDF document before attaching it in the space indicated in the online application form.

Once you have completed and submitted your application, kindly forward a copy to the Ministry of Human Resources.

For additional information kindly review the attached scholarship guideline or contact the training team:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com;

Miss Shaniele Skeete: shaniele.skeete@niagov.com;

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com

at the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, or via telephone at: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5166/4/3.