Planning underway for the highly anticipated 10th Anniversary of the Nevis Mango Festival

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 06, 2024)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Mark Brantley has extended an invitation to those at home and in the Diaspora to attend the 10th anniversary edition of the Nevis Mango Festival.

The 2024 edition of the Festival will be hosted from July 05 to 07.

“This year we celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Nevis Mango Festival and we’re asking you to join us for an even bigger and better celebration of all things mango from July 05 to 07. Prepare to indulge in a juicy adventure filled with tantalizing tastings and the sweetest mango treats.

“This should be the time of year when the trees are full with mangoes and we hope to have a wonderful festival this year. So we hope that you come out in your numbers and that you experience our Mango Festival this year. It promises truly to be a special event,” Premier Brantley said during a recent media engagement.

Acknowledging the logistical challenges experienced in 2023 at the headline event “For the Love of Mangoes” due to a larger than anticipated patron turnout, Premier Brantley stated, “We recognize that last year we were overwhelmed by the numbers. I can assure the public that this year we wont be overwhelmed- we will be ready for you.”

With the Mango Festival taking place just after the St. Kitts Music Festival and just ahead of Nevis’ Culturama 50, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) Mr. Phéon Jones says Nevis will have a summer to remember.

“We are currently putting together an exciting calendar of events for this year’s Mango Festival to ensure that everyone has something they can enjoy over the three-day celebrations,” he said.

The “For the Love of Mangoes” event in 2023 saw thousands descend on the venue, the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. Patrons enjoyed music and cultural performances and indulged in specialty drinks, food, confections and an array of other mango-themed products. Other events included master chef classes, cooking competition, food tours, and mixologist competition.