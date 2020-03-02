Power outage notices for week commencing March 01, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 02, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited regarding two power outages during the week commencing March 02, 2020.

The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to advise customers that there will be an outage on March 02, 2020 , from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Areas affected will be Ramsbury, in the area of Shiloh Baptist Church.

The interruption is to facilitate maintenance work to poles and High Voltage lines in the Ramsbury area.

NEVLEC wishes to advise Customers that there will be an outage on March 03, 2020 , from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Areas affected will be Bailey’s Yard and Montpelier Estate, on the stretch of road leading to Lamper Hill.

The interruption is to facilitate replacing an HV pole and transferring of High Voltage lines in Bailey’s Yard.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for the short notice and any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.