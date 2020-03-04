Nevis Water Department advises of interruption to water supply on March 10

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 4, 2020) – The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department, regarding a scheduled interruption in the water supply.

The Nevis Water Department is advising of a scheduled interruption in the water supply for Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

There will be an interruption to the water supply in Jessups, Garricks Pasture, lower Barnes Ghaut road, and Paradise Estate, to facilitate the repairs of water mains.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologise for the inconvenience these activities will cause. The Nevis Water Department would also like to take this opportunity to remind all persons to be vigilant and closely monitor their water use and practise all measures of water conservation.