Ministry of Education advises of the closure of the Charlestown Primary School on March 5-6

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 4, 2020) — The following is a statement by Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the closure of the Charlestown Primary School on March 5 to 6, 2020.

Department of Education is aware of reports of issues as it relates to the environment at the Charlestown Primary School. Reports were received in the past and they were investigated by the Environmental Health Unit and subsequently addressed by the Ministry of Education’s Maintenance Team. Recently, we received similar complaints and we visited the site to ascertain the extent of the issue.

A work plan has been put in place to rectify the situation and to undertake the necessary renovations. The Department of Education is committed to ensuring that our learning institutions are safe and conducive to learning. Therefore, in the best interest of our staff and students, we have taken the decision to close the Charlestown Primary School on Thursday, March 5, 2020 and Friday, March 6, 2020. Please note that school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 9, 2020. Further communication will be made to keep all stakeholders abreast of the situation.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause, and we are committed to ensuring the learning space is safe and reflects the guidelines and principles of the child friendly environment.