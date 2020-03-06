NRP Candidate Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds wins Nevis 5 by-election

in NIA

Winner of the St. Thomas’ Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party celebrating her victory with family members at the party headquarters along the Island Main Road at Nelson Spring on March 05, 2020
Winner of the St. Thomas’ Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party celebrating her victory with family members at the party headquarters along the Island Main Road at Nelson Spring on March 05, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 05, 2020) — Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) whose symbol was the bottle emerged winner in the St. Thomas’ Parish, Lowlands Nevis 5 by-election held on March 05, 2020. The results were announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections from the Cotton Ground Police Station where the ballots were counted 3 1/2 hours following the close of poll at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds amassed a total of 514 votes over Mr. Keith Scarborough whose symbol was the hammer, candidate of the Concerned Citizens Movement who got a total of 191 votes.

A total of 713 persons cast their ballots which represented a 46.5 percent voter turnout.

There was a total of five polling stations – the Cotton Ground Community Centre 5(1) which was assigned a total of 585 voters. The centre was subdivided in two sections – 5(1A) with 285 votes and 5(1B) with the remaining 294 voters.

In Polling Station 5 (1A) Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds won 113 votes while Mr. Scarborough got 34. At Polling Station 5(1B) 83 and 41 votes respectively.

There were no spoilt ballots. There was a total of 5 rejected ballots.

In the Jessups Community Centre – Nevis 5(2) a total of 658 voters were assigned. It was subdivided into two sections: Nevis 5(2A) with 330, and Nevis 5(2B) with 328 voters assigned.

In Polling Station Nevis 5 (2A) Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds won 119 votes and Mr. Scarborough 42, and in Nevis 5(2B) 119 and 38 respectively.

There were no spoilt ballots. There was a total of 2 rejected ballots.

For the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) – Nevis 5(3) a total of 296 voters were assigned. Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds won 80 votes and Mr. Scarborough won 36.

There were no spoilt ballots. There was one rejected ballot.

Back to top