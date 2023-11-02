Premier Brantley extends best wishes to Hon. Marsha Henderson during her recovery

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 01, 2023)– The following is a press release from the Office of the Premier of Nevis:

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has extended best wishes on behalf of himself and the entire Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration to Federal Minister of Tourism et al. the Honourable Marsha Henderson who recently underwent emergency surgery at the Joseph N. France Hospital in St. Kitts.

“I am heartened to learn that the Honourable Henderson’s emergency procedure was successful and that she is now in recovery. I wish to express best wishes and God’s continued grace during this time,” the Premier said.

He further conveyed prayers and well wishes from his Cabinet colleagues, and said he looks forward to her speedy and full recovery.