Nevis Island Assembly to meet on Monday, November 06

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2023)– The Nevis Island Assembly will convene on Monday, November 06, 2023 at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House.

The Sitting will open at 10 a.m.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Integrity in Public Life ( Amendment) Bill 2023.

The Order Paper has been circulated to all Members of the esteemed Assembly.

