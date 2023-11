NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 06, 2023)– Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley will be away on official duties as an invited speaker at the Henley & Partners 17th Global Citizenship Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Honourable Premier will be abroad over the period November 07 to 13, 2023.

During this period the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier of Nevis.