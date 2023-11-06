Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill 2023 gets first reading in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 06, 2023)– The Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill 2023 had its first reading in the Nevis Island Assembly during a sitting convened on November 06, 2023.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) introduced the legislation in the House.

“This being the first reading our intention would be that the Bill would then go for public consultation,” he said.

The Bill is to amend the Integrity in Public Life Ordinance Cap 1.02 and to matters connected thereto and related therein.

The House was adjourned sine die.