Premier Brantley off island, Hon. Alexis Jeffers is acting Premier

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 09, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier of Nevis in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

This is to inform that Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis is on personal leave. He left Nevis on Saturday March 07, 2020, and is expected to return on Saturday March 14, 2020.

In his absence Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis is acting premier.

Please be guided accordingly.