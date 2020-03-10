NEVLEC advises of scheduled power outage for upper Hamilton area

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 9, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding a planned power outage for March 11, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder, in the upper Hamilton area, above Carino Hamilton Development, that they will be affected by the power outage, scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This interruption is to facilitate the trimming of high voltage lines in upper Hamilton.

NEVLEC wishes to apologise to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.