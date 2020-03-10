Ministry of Education gives update on the reopening of Charlestown Primary School

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2020) — The following is a notice from Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the reopening of the Charlestown Primary School.

As stated in the release dated March 8, 2020, the situation at the Charlestown Primary School is still being closely monitored. In light of this, upon the request of the Ministry of Education, a representative from the Bureau of Standards was at the Charlestown Primary School on Monday, March 9, 2020, to test for the presence of mold.

Based on the visual inspection by the officer, there were no signs of mold on the compound. Further scientific testing was conducted by the Bureau of Standards with the aim of ensuring that there are no environmental factors which may negatively impact the staff and students at the school. Classrooms where there were no complaints of illness were also tested by the Bureau of Standards. Samples were sent to Miami.

Although we have taken every necessary step to ensure that the affected classrooms were deep cleaned to remove potential pathogens and air filtration was conducted to purify the air, we are opting to err on the side of caution and will await the official results from the tests. As such, the Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 classes at the Charlestown Primary School will remain closed until the results arrive. Parents are asked to be guided accordingly.

Additionally, preventative measures will be put in place to ensure that classrooms at the Charlestown Primary School are continuously cleaned and sanitized. All schools will be placed on an ongoing cleaning schedule.

We apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused. However, we continue to assure the general public that the safety of our staff and students is a priority. We will continue to provide updates on the matter.