NEVLEC advises of scheduled power outage for March 11

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( , 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding a planned power outage for , 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the CotTon Ground Feeder from the bottom of the bypass road, at Ms. Andre, to the reservoir at Hamilton, including the Cable Antennae, that there will be an outage on , 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The interruption is to facilitate the upgrade of high voltage lines to provide an electricity supply to the reservoir at Hamilton.

NEVLEC wishes to apologise to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.