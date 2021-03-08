Premier Brantley stages personal jingle contest to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 08, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has launched a social media jingle contest to encourage persons on Nevis to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Premier posted the jingle challenge on his Facebook page on March 7, 2021. He said he was inspired to come up with a fun and creative way to spread the positive word about getting vaccinated against the virus.

“As we fight COVID-19 together we have to ensure that our people get vaccinated.

“So I am inviting persons to post their jingles to my page encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

The rules of the contest are that competitors must reside on Nevis; jingles must be in English; and competitors must post their jingle and a photo of their vaccination card showing they have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those under 18 years old must post their jingle and a photo of at least one of their parents’ or guardians’ vaccination card showing they have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The jingles can be any genre of music; no profanity is allowed.

The winner will be determined by the most real ‘likes’ generated.

The Premier is offering a cash prize of EC$2,000 for the winner, EC$1,250 for second place, EC$750 for third place and EC$50 for those who enter but do not place.

Mr. Brantley said the contest will run until March 31, 2021 and the winner will be announced on April 02.

“So post your jingle to my page and get all your friends and everyone else to ‘like’ and win some money. Please note that no public funds are being expended for this contest,” he said.

The NIA rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program on the island on February 24, 2021, beginning with Premier Brantley and other Cabinet members, in addition to senior health officials.

As at the end of Friday, March 05, 927 persons on Nevis had taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.