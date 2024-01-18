Premier Brantley thanks police officers for keeping Nevis safe, urges ethical behaviour from rank and file

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 18, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley is urging the rank and file of Division C (Nevis Division) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner at all times as the eyes of the public are always on them.

Premier Brantley addressed the senior and junior officers on Wednesday, January 17 during the RSCNPF Division C (Nevis) 2024 New Year Service held at the Nevis Disaster Management Department conference room.

“When crime happens, and it will from time to time, the way you respond in terms of your professionalism would build confidence in the community, the way you conduct yourself, and not just when you’re in uniform- the way you conduct yourselves at all times.

“You are not allowed to take off your uniform and act in ways that are untoward; people will always remind you that you are a police officer. And it matters little whether you are in uniform or out, whether you are on vacation or not, you are police officers. The way you conduct yourselves at all times will send a signal to the public as to whether or not you are the type of individual that the public can engage with and feel confident in engaging with.”

The Premier empathized with the men and women in uniform for always being under public scrutiny, describing it as a difficult burden that law enforcement personnel and other figures in authority have to bear as public servants.

“The public is constantly assessing, constantly looking for you to be professional at all times. I will be the first to say that I understand that all of us are human. I understand the pressures of the job you do, and that is why I have always publicly said that I will not join anyone in public criticism of the police. If I have some thing to say I try to do so privately.

“The reason for that is I think all of us have a responsibility to try to instil confidence in the Force because despite what is said, when trouble comes, you are the first call that we make. I’m of the view that you are out there and your presence out there gives us the citizenry some comfort as we sleep in our beds in our homes at nights.”

He registered his gratitude to the rank and file for their service, putting their lives at risk to keep the people of Nevis safe.

“I can’t emphasize enough how grateful we are to you for that. I want to say thank you to the senior ranks and the junior ranks of the Police Force who serve here on the island of Nevis for the excellent service that you’ve given to us over the past year.

“I believe that our statistics in this Division which serves the island of Nevis have over the years demonstrated that in Nevis our men and women who serve here have given excellent service to us.”

Premier Brantley encouraged the officers to remain vigilant in their crime-fighting efforts and recommitted the unwavering support of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet.

Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd also commended the officers of the Nevis Division for their courage to head into dangerous situations in order to protect the citizenry from those bent on criminality. She too admonished them to be of good character and upstanding members of society.

“Be committed to protecting the community. Be committed to maintaining ethical standards. Uphold the law. It’s easy sometimes for police officers to break the law …you think nobody is watching but other people are watching…You are being looked at as examples and whatever is the standard that is right begins with you. You cannot correct me if you are doing wrong,” she said.

Also addressing the officers were Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Cromwell Henry, Acting Divisional Commander for Division C (Nevis) Inspector James Stephen, and Reverend Ron Daniel, who delivered the feature address.