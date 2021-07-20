Prospective Teachers’ Course 2021 commences; Nevis’ Junior Education Minister tells participants make every effort to learn

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 20, 2021) — Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), told more than 30 prospective teachers that he is hopeful they would make every effort to learn as much as they can during the two-week Prospective Teachers’ Course in their quest to becoming a teacher.

Mr. Liburd was at the time addressing the prospective teachers at a ceremony to launch the training course at the Jessups Community Centre on July 19, 2021, hosted by the Department of Education.

“I would want each and every one of you to give it your best effort. Whether it is that you were chosen for this particular career or you would go on to do something else, it is still important that whatever you do in life that you give it a good effort, that you give it your best effort…

“Over the next two weeks you are going to be given some instruction from persons who are experts in their area, the good team at the Department of Education. We have very, very competent persons who are there. They are going to teach you the art of teaching. It’s not something that you just get up and do. It’s something that you have to actually learn how to do. So, I’m very, very hopeful that you are going to apply yourself,” he said.

Mr. Liburd expressed satisfaction with the participants who had taken the decision to become part of the noble profession of teaching. He described it as taking a big step to position themselves to go before young people to mould their lives and to teach them.

The minister said he expected there would be some level of competitiveness to succeed among participants but had some advice for the participants.

“I know that the times we are living in that they are difficult times, and I know that the job market is not such a flourishing market and jobs are few and far between so there will be some sense of competitiveness.

“Each of you would have put forward a resume. I have seen a few resumes and they are very, very impressive…All of you would have been successful in your education doing your school work and so on and I would expect no less than that at this course, and even you are not successful here and you are not selected to be a teacher, I still expect you to go on and be successful in your life,” he said as he wished them well in their endeavour.

Meantime, Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer (PEO) in the Department of Education, in her remarks at the opening ceremony noted that the teaching profession is a very dynamic, one which continues to undergo rapid changes in recent times, due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen the face of education change rapidly and without warning as we transition from physical to virtual learning not once but twice over the last two years. However, one thing which will never change in education is the role of the teacher and the ability to inspire and empower students,” she said.

The Education official told the participants that no matter the outcome at the end of the course, it will provide them with a greater understanding of the teaching profession and its potential to transform.

She congratulated them in taking the bold step to becoming teachers and wished them every success.

The Prospective Teachers’ programme is designed to build specific skills and methods that orient candidates to the “Art of Teaching.” Its aim is to help potential educators acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values necessary to participate in the delivery of good teacher education and development through a variety of instructional methodologies.

It also strives to prepare the participants to develop knowledge, awareness and practical exposure to instructional strategies; organise and apply their knowledge to work with students in a child-centered learning environment; and to engage in self-reflection and assessment to enhance their own personal development.