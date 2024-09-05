Public invited to witness the Independence 41 Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 05, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

The Nevis Island Administration cordially invites the general public to witness the Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony to commemorate the Forty-first (41st) Anniversary of the Independence of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

The parade will be held at the Elquemedo T. Willet Park on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:00 am.

All groups and clubs who are interested in participating in the Ceremonial Parade to mark the 41st Anniversary of Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis are asked to be present and punctual for the practice sessions listed below.

These sessions will take place on the grounds of the Elquemedo T. Willett Park on the following dates at 4:00 pm:

Tuesday, 10 September, 2024

Thursday, 12 September, 2024

Tuesday 17, September, 2024