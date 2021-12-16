Public Works to continue Road Repair and Maintenance Programme in 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2021) – – Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has pledged that the Public Works Department will continue repairing and maintain the island’s road infrastructure in 2022.

He made the disclosure during the recently concluded Budget 2022 Debate in the Nevis Island Assembly.

“The Department will continue its Road Repair and Maintenance Programme through milling and resurfacing of key roads.

“These include but are not limited to the following key road carriage ways- Island Main Road From TDC Home & Building Depot to Four Seasons Golf Course; By-Pass Road from Pinney’s to Club Trenim; reconstruction of Pump Road from Water Department to Club Trenim, with possible modification to the intersection of the road with Government Road to improve maneuverability at the intersection; milling and resurfacing of Main Street from Government Road to the park, and milling and resurfacing of Marion Avenue.”

Two major projects which commenced in 2021, in Butlers Village and Bath Village, will also resume in the new year with a view to having them completed within that year.

With respect to the Butlers Road Rehabilitation Project, paving of the carriageway has already started following extensive construction of retaining walls and drainage systems along Cistern Road.

Mr. Brand apologized to the residents of Bath Village for the delay in getting that project fully underway, noting that work had in fact been initiated in November.

“The Department had hoped to make more significant progress on the ground in Bath Village in relation to the reconstruction of property walls and fences. We were doing some behind-the-scenes design modifications and communication with landowners etcetera. However, we were able to finally begin our first on-the-ground work on November 22, 2021. This involved the construction of a new adjusted property wall along the frontage of Mr. Smith (Raybo property).

“We thank the people of Bath Village for their patience and look forward for their continued cooperation as we seek to implement another phase in the road project at Bath Village.”

The Minister further informed that the PWD will pay closer attention to general maintenance and repair of road infrastructure, particularly cross road drains and culverts to remove blockage.

“Additionally, we will do an audit of the existing underground drains in Charlestown and the pedestrian facilities and perform upgrade or repairs where necessary,” he added.

The Minister thanked Permanent Secretary Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of Public Works, and the rest of the team at the PWD for their hard work and commitment to providing the people of Nevis with a properly maintained, safe road network.