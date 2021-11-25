Public Works undertakes major upgrade of road network in Pinney’s Beach area

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 25, 2021) – The Ministry of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has embarked on a road enhancement project that will improve the flow of traffic in the Pinney’s Beach area.

Hon. Spencer Brand, NIA Minister of Public Works and Physical Planning, visited the site on the roadwork at the Pinney’s Beach access road on November 23, 2021. He said it was necessary to upgrade the road network in that area in light of persons being able to access the new Pinney’s Beach Park, set to open on December 19, 2021.

“The Cabinet over the last few weeks would have set a date for the opening of this park and we felt it was also necessary to see some upgrade and enhancement of the road network here. We at the Ministry also took the opportunity to upgrade the water infrastructure going to the beach so the Water Department is also in the process of laying a four-inch water main to Pinneys Beach,” he said.

Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of Public Works, said the Department will be widening a section of the island main road in conjunction to the reconstruction of the Pinney’s Beach access road.

“We are undertaking the widening of the road right off the bridge by Shallow Ghaut to accommodate a pull-off lane, approximately ten feet in width, that will serve as access to the Pinney’s Park and also access to Pinney’s Beach. The work here also includes reconstruction of the intersection at the entrance to Pinney’s, thus reconfiguring the turn outs at the intersection.”

He continued, “The main Pinney’s Beach access road, from the main road going down will be reconstructed and re-paved. In this initial phase we will be paving approximately 18 feet of road going down towards the beach, as far as Double Deuce Bar. We will also be including some swales on the left hand side going down for drainage.”

He implored the motoring public to have patience and understanding as the roadwork will temporarily impact the flow of traffic in the area. He cautioned them to drive with due care and attention, and to obey traffic signs and directions as there will be heavy equipment and PWD personnel operating on the roadway.

The roadwork, which began on November 22, 2021, is scheduled for completion to coincide with the December 19 opening of the Pinney’s Beach Park.