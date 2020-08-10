Rescheduling of overseas examinations cancelled due to passage of Tropical Cyclone 9

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 10, 2020) – The following is a statement from Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education on Nevis regarding the rescheduling of overseas examinations cancelled due to the passage of Tropical Cyclone 9.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has made provisions to facilitate the administration of new examinations for subjects which were cancelled on July 29, 2020, as a result of the passing of Tropical Cyclone 9.

Exams have been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, 11 August and Wednesday, 12 August, 2020. All exams will be administered online through E-testing. The new schedule is as follows:

TIMETABLE AUGUST 2020 (RESCHEDULED)

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020

C aribbean A dvanced Proficiency E xamination (CAPE)

(Morning)

SUBJECT: PURE MATHEMATICS UNIT

PAPER No.: Paper 1

SESSION – 9:00 A.M. (1hr 30min)

SUBJECT: FRENCH UNIT 1

PAPER No.: Paper 1

SESSION: 9:00 a.m. (1hr 30min)

(Afternoon)

SUBJECT: BIOLOGY UNIT 1

PAPER No.: Paper 1

SESSION: 1:00 p.m. (1hr 30min)

SUBJECT: ECONOMICS UNIT 1

PAPER No: Paper 1

SESSION: 1:00 p.m. (1hr 30min)

Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)

(Morning)

SUBJECT: ENGLISH B (General)

PAPER No: Paper 1

SESSION: 9:00 a.m. (2hrs)

(Afternoon)

SUBJECT: CARIBBEAN HISTORY (General)

PAPER No.: Paper 1

SESSION: 1:00 p.m. (1hr 15min)

WEDNESDAY, 12 AUGUST, 2020

SUBJECT: AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE

PAPER No.: PAPER 1

SESSION: 1:00 p.m. (1hr 30min)

EXAMINATION CENTERS

Candidates are reminded that they should arrive at the examination site at least 45 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the exam. Candidates are also required to wear a mask and bring along a valid photo I.D. All COVID-19 protocols that were established will be observed. Candidates will write exams at the following centers:

Gingerland Secondary School

Students of Gingerland Secondary School

Charlestown Secondary School

Students of Charlestown Secondary School

Students of Nevis International Secondary School

Students of the Nevis 6th Form College

Private Candidates

We encourage all candidates to take note of the information shared and be guided accordingly.

The Ministry of Education extends best wishes to all candidates who will be sitting these examinations.