Romantic-comedy filmed on Nevis hits screens worldwide for the holiday season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 30, 2022)- Lionsgate release “Christmas in Paradise”, an MSR Media movie filmed on the tropical island of Nevis, hits theatres in North America in time for the holiday season.

The romantic-comedy stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Elizabeth Hurley (Bedazzled), Billy Ray Cyrus (Grammy-Award-Singer), Nathalie Cox (Clash of the Titans), and Naomi Frederick (Father Christmas Is Back). Hurley, Cox, and Frederick are three sisters who chase their father (Grammer) to the island paradise where he has joined his pal (Cyrus) at a beach-side resort, enjoying the relaxing island life. Love and laughter ensue as the daughters discover why their father has fallen in love with the island.

The movie, the eighth feature that MSR Media has filmed on Nevis, was written by MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez, and Megan Brown Martinez. “Christmas in Paradise” is out now in select theatres and is also available on Digital, On Demand, Blu-Ray, and other streaming platforms including Apple Tv.

This comes as a significant step in the right direction as the island of Nevis looks to build out it’s fledging film industry, part of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) forward-thinking economic diversification plan.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, says so far, the film industry is developing into a viable alternative in the expansion of the economy away from dependence on its mainstay, Tourism.

“In addition to the 90 jobs created locally since MSR Media moved operations to Nevis less than two years ago, we have seen the spin-offs for the shops, restaurants, telecommunications and service providers, and others. We have also witnessed local people getting a chance right here in Nevis and on St. Kitts to pursue careers behind and in front the camera- whether it’s acting, directing, make-up, lighting, sound, editing, costumes, set design, or even catering, our people are seeing and feeling and participating in a brand-new industry being built from the ground up.”

Premier Brantley spoke to the tourism element generated by the new industry. Major scenes in “Christmas In Paradise” were filmed at the world-famous Sunshine’s Beach Bar- home of the Killer Bee rum punch; Chrishi Beach Club, Hermitage Plantation Inn, The Gin Trap, Nevis Artisan Village, and the historic St. Thomas’ Anglican Church.

“Each film is viewed by millions world-wide, which in turn means a massive marketing coup for our little island and country.”

MSR Media recently announced another 35 films over the next five years, a move the Premier said would certainly attract other players and allied services into the island and Federation.

“I am exceedingly proud that when others saw the impossible the NIA and MSR saw the possible. If we continue on this path then we would have ushered into being the first new industry to our beloved country since the Citizenship By Investment Program.”

Hon. Brantley thanked MSR Media for the excellent partnership in helping to develop and build this new industry on the island. MSR Media is presently filming its ninth feature film on Nevis, a drama titled “Strictly Confidential”.