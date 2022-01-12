Ross University Scholarships for Veterinary Medicine Degree Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration regarding scholarships offered by the Ross University for study in Veterinary Medicine.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is encouraging individuals who are interested in Veterinary Medicine to apply for the Ross University Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to four (4) individuals at any given time (as current students complete their studies, then other applicants are considered according to spaces available).

Interested persons are asked to apply and be accepted to the Ross University. Upon university acceptance, individuals are to then apply to the Ministry of Human Resources. Applications will then be forwarded to the St. Kitts Human Resources Office for further processing.

The following documents are necessary for applications to be considered:

 Cover Letter – write to request scholarship (please address to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate, Nevis.

 Original University Acceptance Letter along with one (1) additional copy.

 Original Birth Certificate (proof of nationality) along with one (1) additional certified copy.

 Original High School and/or College transcripts along with one (1) additional certified copy.

Note that there is NO deadline for receiving applications. However, it is very important that upon receiving a university acceptance letter, scholarship applications are delivered promptly as they go through quite a process before approval.

To apply to the Ross University, please visit their website https://veterinary.rossu.edu/admissions/dvm-admissions/requirements.html

For additional guidance on scholarship application procedures, kindly contact the following individuals:

Ms. Jamilla Adams

Human Resources

Government of St. Kitts

Tel. No.: 467-1323

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill or Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration