Chile Scholarship 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JANUARY 05, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities in Chile.

The Ministry of Human Resources is delighted to inform that the call for scholarships for Master’s studies at universities and other institutes of higher education in Chile, offered by the Chilean Agency for the International Cooperation and Development (AGCID), is now open.

Information related to the above programmes, dates and application procedures may be found on the following web page:

https://www.agci.cl/index.php/becas/becas-para-extranjeros/105-encuetra-tu-beca/1694-infobecaextr-4/?tipo=2&idNew=267

Interested persons are kindly asked to complete the application and submit a copy along with copies of required documentation to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, January 27, 2022 , for onward processing.

For additional information, do not hesitate to contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Email: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com

Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163/6