Rotaract Club of Nevis donates to Ministry of Education in the NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 09, 2021) — The Ministry of Education continues to receive donations from the Rotaract Club of Nevis with the most recent being a number of iHealth PT3 Infrared No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometers. The gesture was done in celebration of the club’s fifth anniversary of being chartered.

Ms. Asieah Smithen, the club’s Acting President presented the gift to Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer (PEO) in the Department of Education on February 03, 2021, at Marion Heights.

“We all know that 2020 and 2021 have been a trying time and we just wanted to do something to impact our community and our future generation. So we are donating these thermometers to help with the protection of our students and our teachers and our whole community at large.

“So on behalf of the Rotaract Club of Nevis we present these thermometers to you, and we hope that you will put them to good use for our protection of the students,” she said.

In response, Ms. Claxton expressed gratitude to the club on behalf of the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for the timely donation.

“It is indeed a pleasure for me to accept this donation on behalf of the Ministry of Education. We are indeed thankful to the Rotaract Club of Nevis for this timely donation.

“The Rotaract Club is no stranger to the Ministry of Education. The Department [of Education], every year has been a recipient of some initiative and incentive from the Rotaract Club,” she said.

The PEO used the opportunity to commend the club for its continued service to the community.

“We also want to take the opportunity to congratulate the club on five years of excellent work; five years of community work; and five years of service, and we commend all of the young individuals who are part of this club, and encourage other young individuals to become part of this club which seeks to serve the community.

“Once again, commendations and warmest appreciation. Thank you, Rotaract Club of Nevis,” she said.

Also present at the handing over were club members; Ms. Tanisha Mills; and Ms. Latoya Jones.