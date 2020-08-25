Senior Police Officer on Nevis urging adherence to COVID-19 regulations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2020) — Superintendent Lyndon David, Officer in charge of the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Nevis Branch, is urging persons to adhere to the new regulations governing COVID-19, one of which stipulates the mandatory wearing of face masks in public place for adults and children.

During his presentation at the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force Briefing at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on August 24, 2020, the senior police officer reminded persons that they could face the Magistrate Court or be ticketed if they defy the regulations in place, as the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis seek to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay.

“It has been observed that many persons are failing to wear their face masks that would cover their nose and mouth, and we also observe that there are a number of people complying with it. Yes, it has been given to us in our new regulations that persons can be given a ticket. Yes, we are still waiting for those to be printed but as soon as that is done, you would be ticketed but as mentioned earlier that does negate the fact that you can be summonsed.

“We understand that there are many persons who may have their varying illnesses, and you are exempted based on the new regulations, so we are saying to you we understand, and we are encouraging persons who have young persons under the age of 18 but over the age of three years old, to ensure that they have a mask while they are in a public place. Failure to do so, you will be the one who will be held accountable and responsible for that fine,” he said.

Superintendent David stated that it is apparent that persons on Nevis are gradually adjusting to the new circumstances due to COVID-19, and are trying their best to comply with the regulations. However, he urged business owners to continue following the guidelines within which they are required to operate.

“I just want to remind businesses and establishments to continue to ensure that your staff and your patrons continue to practice physical and social distancing, and ensure that your establishment is closed at a reasonable time so that persons can get home before the start of the curfew,” he said.

The senior police officer also addressed promoters and entertainers and made reference to the new measures in place under the COVID-19 regulations.

“The new regulations catered for persons to apply to the Commissioner of Police with consultation with the National COVID-19 Task Force for persons who have events that will gather large numbers of persons.

“So, we are saying to you, you must apply and provide a plan that will entail social and physical distancing, your plan for that; your plan for hand sanitizing, and the capacity in which you can hold those persons who would patronise. We look at sanitization stations and bathroom facilities… Persons who are applying and are desirous of conducting mass events that will have large numbers of persons, you have to ensure that you apply and submit your plans,” he said.

The National COVID-19 Task Force recently met on Nevis with entertainers and promoters in St. Kitts and Nevis, to update them on the protocols they must follow, in keeping with the new regulations before they are granted permission to operate.