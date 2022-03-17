SKN’s Hon. Eric Evelyn to address the 6th Sitting of the OECS Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 17, 2022) – Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Environment for St. Kitts and Nevis will be one of three regional Ministers addressing the 6th Sitting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Assembly on Friday, March 18, 2022 in St. John’s, Antigua.

Mr. Evelyn said, “This year we will be focusing primarily on issues related to the environment and it is actually being used as a follow up to COP 26 which was held in Glasgow, Scotland. At the sitting we will have a number of guest speakers followed by a Motion that will be tabled by Hon. Molwyn Joesph, Minister of Environment for Antigua and Barbuda.

“After the Motion is tabled you would have responses from myself, the Minister of Environment from St. Lucia, and the Chair of the Council of Ministers of Environment for the OECS”.

He explained that it will be a hybrid sitting where some Ministers will attend virtually and some in-person.

Minister Evelyn will be joined by Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Health in the Federal Government.

The 6th Sitting of the OECS Assembly is set to convene at 9.30 a.m. at the Parliament Building in St. John’s under the theme: “The Shift: Embracing New Platforms and Innovative Models for Leadership in Sustainability”.

According to the OECS Secretariat, “This 6th Sitting provides an avenue for further discourse on common issues and positions for the region, proposed initiatives and follow up actions for the United Nations Climate Change COP 27 in Egypt and the UN Biodiversity COP 15 in Kunming, China this year.”