St. Kitts and Nevis to join other Commonwealth nations to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year of her accession

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JUNE 01, 2022) — The following is a public announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the celebration of the 70th year of Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, since her accession to the throne.

On Thursday, 02 June, 2022, Nevis will join its sister island of St. Kitts and also nations of the Commonwealth around the world in the lighting of a beacon in celebration of the seventieth (70th) year since the accession to the throne of Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Her Majesty is the first British monarch to arrive at a Platinum Jubilee and is the longest reigning British monarch in history.

The Premier’s Ministry invites all to witness this ceremonial lighting, which will take place at the Nevis Athletic Stadium on Thursday, 02 June, 2022, beginning at 9:00 p.m.

It will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. on Nevis Television NTv Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.