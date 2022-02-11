Stage set for the exclusive Nevis premiere of MSR Media’s “A Week in Paradise”

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 11, 2022) – – The stage is set for the exclusive Nevis premiere of “A Week in Paradise”, an MSR Media film produced on Nevis. The romantic film stars Malin Akerman, Connie Nielsen, and Philip Winchester.

The movie premiere is set to take place on Saturday, February 12 at 6pm on the picturesque grounds of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s Beach. The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and MSR Media have collaborated to host the open-air event, which is being offered to the people of Nevis for free.

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the NIA said, “The stage is set for the historic viewing of “A Week in Paradise”, the first of the films produced on Nevis to be released to a global audience. I wish to thank Philippe Martinez and MSR Media for partnering with the NIA to bring a film industry to St. Kitts and Nevis, and to do what many thought was impossible especially at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NIA and MSR Media- a boutique film and television production company based in the UK- entered into a partnership in January 2021to launch a film industry on Nevis. Since then the company has filmed four movies on the island, which included filming on St. Kitts as well.

Mr. Brantley said with the movie being available on major streaming platforms such as Apple TV, and the exclusive free screening on Saturday, Nevisians at home and abroad will be afforded the opportunity to see their country in living color.

He invited citizens and residents to attend the free screening with their families to see the first movie made in Nevis to be displayed on the big screen.

“I believe that we have talked about the movies but this will be the first opportunity that Nevisians will get to see what has been created using Nevis. As Mr. Martinez and others have said to me time and time again, the real star in these movies is the island of Nevis.

“I believe this is a phenomenal development…The impossible has been made possible that we all together will be able to have a free screening of this movie. Tomorrow our people get to see the fruits of our vision and our labour. To God be the glory.”

Persons planning to attend the event are encouraged to arrive at the venue early, well ahead of the 6 p.m. start, to allow for parking and COVID-19 protocol screening at the entrances. Other COVID-19 protocols will be observed including the wearing of face-masks and physical distancing.