Stakeholders in Nevis invited to participate in CDEMA’s Comprehensive Disaster Management Audit 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 01, 2022) –– The following is an invitation from the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) for stakeholders in disaster mitigation on Nevis to attend the Disaster Management Stakeholders Orientation Meeting on Thursday, March 03 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Coordinating Unit, the regional body responsible for the harmonisation of work associated with disaster management has scheduled a Comprehensive Disaster Management Audit of the disaster management offices of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Comprehensive Disaster Management framework has been employed to rationalise all phases of the disaster management cycle, i.e. Mitigation, Preparedness, Response and Recovery taking into account all peoples and sectors. The tool has been revised as a standards-setting tool over the years and permit countries to assess weaknesses, strengths, resources, and strategically target limited resources.

The recovery component of the tool was further revised in 2020, through a collaboration with the World Bank Group, to ensure inclusiveness and gender-responsiveness and better alignment to resilient recovery include via cross-sectoral level and sector-specific assessment questions.

The consultant for the audit, Ms. Denise Murray, will be in country during the period February 27 to March 17, 2022 to facilitate a Stakeholder Orientation and conduct focused meetings with stakeholders within the disaster management structure. The Disaster Management Stakeholders Orientation Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 03, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

All heads of government ministries, departments and agencies; other organisations and private entities, are cordially invited to attend and participate.