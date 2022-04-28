State Funeral for Vance W. Amory to take place on April 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( , 2022) – The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry, in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the State Funeral of the late Vance Winkworth Amory.

The Premier’s Ministry informs that the State Funeral of the late Vance Winkworth Amory, former Premier of Nevis and Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister, will take place at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown, Nevis at 1 p.m. on , 2022.

Interment will immediately follow and will be executed with full military honours at the cemetery of the St. George’s Anglican Church at Hanley’s Road in Gingerland.