Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis and Premier of Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley on the passing of former Premier His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory and accompanying photo and audio

My brothers and sisters:

I address you today April 02, 2022 in my capacity as Premier of Nevis on the sad news that we have lost the Honourable Vance Winkworth Amory. The Honourable Vance Amory was a giant who walked amongst us over the past seven decades. He was a founding member of the Concerned Citizens Movement; he was a founding member of Team Unity, and his DNA is imprinted in every facet of development on the island of Nevis and the wider Federation.

It was therefore with great shock that we all woke this morning to this tragic news. Vance Amory has led an unblemished life of service to the people of Nevis and the wider country, whether as a sportsman in cricket, as an athlete, as a banker, as an educator and as a politician. He has led with distinction and served the people of Nevis and the wider Federation in every capacity.

I am to express my own deep condolences that we have lost our second Premier of Nevis. I am to express my deep condolences that we have lost a truly great Nevisian and a truly great citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.

I take this opportunity to extend on behalf of the people of Nevis and on behalf of my own family my deepest, deepest condolences to his wife Verni, to his children, to his siblings and to his entire family. Please know that your loss is our loss, and that we the people of Nevis and the wider Federation have truly lost a great, great statesman and a great servant of the people of our country.

We are hopeful that Vance is now in a better place, a place where there is no pain and no sorrow, and we are hopeful that his family will be comforted in the certain knowledge that his service to the people of Nevis and to our country will be long remembered, and that history will be kind to Vance Amory for his immense contribution to the development of our beloved country.

I pray that God will have mercy on those who mourn, and that He the Great Comforter will comfort all of us in this very, very sad day for Nevis and a very sad day for our country.

Thank you, and God bless you.