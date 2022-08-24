Taiwanese company donates facial recognition thermal scanners to Ministry of Health on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 24, 2022) – –VIVOTEK, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of ICT products, has gifted 17 facial recognition temperature scanners to the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The donation was made through the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis. The equipment was handed over to the NIA during a ceremony held at the Alexandra Hospital conference room on August 23, 2022.

Then Acting Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, delivering remarks of behalf of Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health, thanked VIVOTEK for the technological tools intended for use at the hospital and other medical facilities across Nevis.

“[The donation] is significant in that it is another step forward in terms of delivering technological support to our people here on the island of Nevis in the field of healthcare. Indeed, in the past we would have seen persons at the various institutions using this handheld temperature readers but now this machine is meant to eliminate that human interaction…It’s a good thing in that it certainly minimizes the impact of any diseases, things such as COVID-19, that we know are transmitted by human interaction.

“These devices I feel will be used throughout the island of Nevis and we certainly would want to thank Ambassador [Michael] Lin and the Republic of China (Taiwan) and also VIVOTEK, which is the company in Taiwan who would have made this donation to the island of Nevis and more so to the health sector here,” he said.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the NIA, also expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government and its local Embassy for facilitating the donation. She said over the years Taiwan has been a dedicated partner in the overall development of Nevis and the wider Federation. The Minister thanked VIVOTEK on behalf of her ministry and the entire Nevisian public for the timely donation.

His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, presented the body temperature detection technology equipment to the government and hospital officials. He said the donation demonstrates the broader cooperation between the governments and people of Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis where it has expanded to include civil society partnerships.

“These donated items are articles for body temperature measurement with the function of facial recognition. After being properly set up in different establishments in Nevis they will be practical tools for taking the body temperature of visitors, and will provide an extra layer of protection from COVID transmission.

“This donation by the Taiwanese company VIVOTEK is not huge but it is a meaningful gesture showing that the cordial relationship between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis is not limited to government-to-government ties, but also extended to friendly assistance and cooperation between the two civil societies. As Taiwan continues to invest and engage in Nevis we certainly hope that this precious partnership and friendship will keep benefitting the daily lives of local people and demonstrate the best example of international cooperation,” he said.

Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, said the utilization of digital health care tools helps to support health care professionals in their diagnosing, care and treatment of patients, and can also improve patients’ outcomes by reducing unwarranted variations in the delivery of care.

Also present at the ceremony were Mrs. Shinnelle Browne, Assistant Hospital Administrator, Matron Chandreka-Persaud Wallace, and Assistant Matrons Gracelyn Hanley and Dhaima Golding.