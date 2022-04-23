The body of former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory arrives home in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2022) – – Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, flanked by members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, was present at the Charlestown pier on Friday afternoon (April 22) for the arrival of the body of former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory from St. Kitts.

The Ambassador’s body was transported to Nevis via a private vessel under military guard, accompanied on the seas by two coastguard vessels. Members of the military escorted the casket, draped with the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, from the vessel onto the pier, where they were greeted by Mr. Amory’s wife Vernita and the NIA delegation. The casket carrying the body of the late Ambassador was placed in a hearse and taken to Elliott’s Funeral Home.

His Excellency Amory passed on Wednesday, April 02, 2022 while in the United Kingdom. His body was returned to the Federation on April 20 and lay in state at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarter in Basseterre on Thursday and Friday.

During a special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Tuesday, April 19 in honour of the former Premier, Hon. Brantley said the profound impact Mr. Amory had on the people and island of Nevis which he cherished, will never fade.

“He devoted much of his adult life to serving his country, his people and the principles for which it stands. A nation is not just about flag, anthem and coat of arms – it is much more. It is also about our beliefs, aspirations, principles and values. Throughout his career and until his last breath, Vance Amory understood this and exemplified it.”

His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton declared an Official Mourning Period in observance of Mr. Amory’s passing to run from April 20 to April 30, 2022.

The late former Premier will be afforded a state funeral at the Elquemedo Willett Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022.