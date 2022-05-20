The Nevis Water Department advises of interruptions over the weekend

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 20, 2022) – – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding interruptions on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in the St. John’s and St. Paul’s area.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the general public of a water interruption on Sunday, May 22, 2022 between the hours 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the St. Paul’s area. The areas that will be affected during the interruption are as follows: Lower Stoney Grove below the Cultural Village, which includes areas close to Reliable Motors; Main Street; Grove Park Range; Lower Government Road; Happy Hill Alley; and areas in close proximity.

The Department also wishes to advise the general public of a water interruption on Sunday, May 22, 2022 between the hours 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the St. John’s area. The areas that will be affected during this time are: Church Ground, Braziers, Marion Heights, Upper Nugents Heights and area in close proximity.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience these interruptions may cause to our customers.