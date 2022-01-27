The news is out and the votes are rolling in

The Nevis Tourism Authority has great news to share! Three Nevis island gems have been nominated for USA TODAY 10 Best READERS’ CHOICE Awards 2022 travel awards in two categories: Best Caribbean Resort and Best Caribbean Beach Bar. Nominees in all categories are chosen by a panel of USA TODAY editorial experts, yet its readers have the final say in selecting the winners. Readers can vote once per category, per day. After four weeks of voting, the winners are revealed. The clock is ticking so make your vote count today! Here are the Nevis nominees and links to VOTE. Four Seasons Resort Nevis Best Caribbean Resort This 350-acre piece of paradise is the embodiment of Caribbean luxury. Every detail at Four Seasons Resort Nevis is nothing less than exceptional – from its exquisite beachfront accommodations, to a breathtakingly verdant Robert Trent Jones II signature golf course, to unmatched upscale yet relaxed dining and lounge venues, to the renowned Four Seasons brand of bespoke hospitality. Oh, and did someone mention “Spa?” Yes, they’ve got that too. Here you’ll find lavish spa experiences that will leave you feeling rejuvenated from head to toe. Learn more about Four Seasons Resort Nevis and then cast your vote here for this remarkable property. Montpelier Plantation & Beach Best Caribbean Resort Once a 300-year old sugar plantation, Montpelier is unrivalled when it comes to blending history and sumptuousness in laid-back style. Luxury is seemingly effortless at this boutique retreat located in the foothills of Nevis Peak, overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The resort’s lush tropical setting creates the ideal backdrop for Montpelier’s holistic approach to savouring life’s pleasures: good food, fine wine and wellness. Of course, the latter can mean being active and adventurous or simply taking the time to relax and unwind. The days are yours to define at this delightfully chic hideaway. Discover Montpelier Plantation & Beach for yourself and vote for this exclusive island treasure here. Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill Best Caribbean Beach Bar Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill must be doing something right because Nevisians and visitors have been heading here to enjoy authentic Caribbean cuisine for more than 25 years. At this iconic beachfront establishment, you’ll find the local ‘catch of the day,’ lobster, shrimp, chicken, burgers, ribs, steaks and more, all grilled to perfection and served along with killer views of the Caribbean. Speaking of “killer,” no trip to Sunshine’s would be complete without trying their signature rum punch, The Killer Bee. Take it from Sunshine, who is often on hand to greet guests personally, this is a place to kick back, eat and drink well, and enjoy the Sunshine! Check out the amazing flavours of Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill and cast your vote today.