Thursday, August 01 declared a public half-holiday on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 31, 2024)- The Premier’s Ministry has announced that Thursday, August 01, 2024, has been declared a public half-holiday on Nevis.

Deputy Governor-General for the island of Nevis Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd O.B.E., M.H., has issued a proclamation stating that on the advice of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Thursday, August 01, 2024, from 12 noon will be observed and kept as a public half-holiday in the island of Nevis to mark the occasion of the Junior Cultural Street Parade.

All whom it may concern are hereby required to take due notice hereof and give their ready obedience accordingly.