Top eight women in Microtrade Purchases and Sales Skills Training workshop on Nevis receive $3,000 grant

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2022) — Eight women on Nevis recently received a grant of $3,000 each to enhance their businesses at the end of a three-week Microtrade Purchases and Sales Skills Training workshop hosted by the Taiwan Technical Mission in collaboration with the Department of Gender Affairs and the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU).

The eight awardees who emerged winners from a field of 32 participants are Dr. Judy Nisbett, Mrs. Violet Clarke, Ms. Monique Washington, Ms. Tessa Nicholas, Ms. Yunoka Flemming, Mrs. Ermileta Elliott, Mrs. Althea Jones and Ms. Joalyn Myers.

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Jr. Minister of Gender Affairs, commended the participants for their decision to undertake the training.

“You, brave women, would have stepped out of your comfort zone to do a programme that, from all reports, was very intense, was very challenging, tested the mettle in you but you have survived…

“You have been guided through a path of sound education, sound knowledge and you can say that you are better off now than you were when you started… Ladies, you are ready to take on a mammoth task and I know that you will do an excellent job so do it with grace; do it with pride and most of all make service your watch word,” she said.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams thanked His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, for his continued assistance to the people of Nevis.

“I want to say a hearty thank to Ambassador Michael Lin. You have been a valuable supporter of our programmes and so we want to thank you and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for your continued support.

“I can say that the contributions that we receive from you go a long way in helping our women to realise their dreams. Your organisation epitomises what gender equality is all about…Thank you very much on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration,” she said.

Ambassador Lin commended the participants on their goals and achievement in the entrepreneurship training programme, adding that the knowledge and skills they are now equipped with are valuable for them to launch and upgrade their businesses.

“I would like to extend my best wishes of success to all the trainees whom I am sure will become self-made entrepreneurs. May you all continue to learn, to grow and to prosper and continue to dedicate yourselves to the betterment of your life, your family and the wider community and society,” he said.

The Ambassador stated that given the uncertainty of the supply chain globally, the diversification of the economy is now more important than ever.

Ambassador Lin noted that the training course is demonstrative of joint efforts to build a more resilient economy in Nevis.