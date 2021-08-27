Town hall meeting scheduled for residents of Bath Village

Residents of Bath Village are invited to a meeting with the Ministry of Communications, Works and Water Services, on Thursday, 2nd September, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Albertha Payne Community Center in Bath Village. At this meeting, residents will be updated on the second phase of the Bath Village Road Rehabilitation Project.

In attendance will be the Premier and Area Representative, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister with responsibility for of Public Works and Water Services, Hon. Spencer Brand, along with officials from the Nevis Water Department and the Public Works Department.

Community Calendar Notice

Your attendance will be appreciated. All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.