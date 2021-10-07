UK eases COVID-19 quarantine, testing rules for fully-vaccinated travelers from St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 07, 2021) – – Fully-vaccinated persons traveling from St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Kingdom will enjoy much-eased COVID-19 quarantine and testing requirements effective October 11, 2021.

Hon. Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis, says the UK’s new policy will come as a major relief for persons in the Federation traveling to the UK and vice versa.

“I feel that this is a huge win for diplomacy for St. Kitts and Nevis as the UK government has today (October 07, 2021) announced that they will revise their travel system and that incoming passengers from St. Kitts and Nevis will as of October 11 be treated the same as incoming UK passengers. This means that they have recognized our vaccination program as being world-class.

“I believe that this now opens up the possibility of greater travel to and from the UK for our people and allows greater freedom for those from the UK to come and visit, and so we anticipate having robust visits from the UK for our upcoming tourism season,” he said.

The Foreign Minister commended St. Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Kevin Isaac in London and all of the officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including Permanent Secretary Ms. Kaye Bass, who have been actively engaged on this matter.

According to the UK government, effective October 11, fully-vaccinated travellers coming from St. Kitts and Nevis will be required to quarantine for only two days and can now replace the day two PCR tests with cheaper rapid tests. They will no longer need to take pre-departure tests.

Previously travellers from the Federation were required to take a COVID-19 PCR test 24-72 hours prior to arrival from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved laboratory and had to vacation in place at a Travel Approved hotel for at least five days.

St. Kitts and Nevis is one of 47 destinations benefitting from the UK’s revised COVID-19 quarantine travel rules.